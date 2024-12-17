Kazmeir Allen Injury: Lands on practice squad injured list
The Commanders placed Allen (ankle) on their practice squad injured list Tuesday.
Allen suffered an ankle injury during practice this past Wednesday and was spotted with a walking boot and crutches while leaving the team's facility Friday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Allen was on the Commanders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he wasn't elevated for a regular-season game. The 24-year-old will shift his attention to recovering from his ankle injury and to be healthy enough to compete for a roster spot in 2025.
Kazmeir Allen
Free Agent
