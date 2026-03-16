KC Concepcion headshot

KC Concepcion Injury: Recovering from knee scope

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Concepcion recently underwent a routine knee scope and is expected to be 100 percent healthy in time for rookie camp in May, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Concepcion is recovering from a routine knee procedure, and his associated rehab timeframe seems unlikely to have much impact on his draft stock. The Texas A&M standout projects as a potential first-round selection in April's draft, coming off a 2025 collegiate campaign in which he racked up a 61-919-9 receiving line on 104 targets while adding 10 carries for 75 yards and a score across 13 games. He did not participate in drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in February but did take part in on-field workouts.

KC Concepcion
 Free Agent
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