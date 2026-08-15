KC Concepcion News: Finds end zone in preseason debut
Concepcion caught three of four targets for 27 yards and took his only carry 14 yards for a touchdown in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.
The rookie speedster just managed to stay in bounds and squeak into the end zone on an end-around in the second quarter. Concepcion, the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, dealt with a minor shoulder issue last week, but it didn't seem to bother him in the first preseason action of his career. He's expected to be a key part of the passing game alongside veteran Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie Denzel Boston, but Concepcion's usage Saturday is a good sign that he could see extra touches on the ground as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KC Concepcion See More
-
Training Camp Notes
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week RoundupYesterday
-
Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian HartitzYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KC Concepcion See More