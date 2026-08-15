KC Concepcion News: Finds end zone in preseason debut

Concepcion caught three of four targets for 27 yards and took his only carry 14 yards for a touchdown in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

The rookie speedster just managed to stay in bounds and squeak into the end zone on an end-around in the second quarter. Concepcion, the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, dealt with a minor shoulder issue last week, but it didn't seem to bother him in the first preseason action of his career. He's expected to be a key part of the passing game alongside veteran Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie Denzel Boston, but Concepcion's usage Saturday is a good sign that he could see extra touches on the ground as well.