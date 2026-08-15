KC Concepcion headshot

KC Concepcion News: Finds end zone in preseason debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Concepcion caught three of four targets for 27 yards and took his only carry 14 yards for a touchdown in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

The rookie speedster just managed to stay in bounds and squeak into the end zone on an end-around in the second quarter. Concepcion, the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, dealt with a minor shoulder issue last week, but it didn't seem to bother him in the first preseason action of his career. He's expected to be a key part of the passing game alongside veteran Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie Denzel Boston, but Concepcion's usage Saturday is a good sign that he could see extra touches on the ground as well.

KC Concepcion
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KC Concepcion See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KC Concepcion See More
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
NFL
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
NFL
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago