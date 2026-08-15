Keagen Trost Injury: Exits with hamstring issue

Trost (hamstring) will not return to Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Jackson exited during the first quarter of the game and was promptly ruled out. The extent of the third-round rookie's injury is unknown. Any potential missed regular-season time will be a huge blow to the Rams, who invested key draft capital in Trost to keep the line in front of 38-year-old Matthew Stafford strong at all times. Regular-season starter Warren McClendon will likely share right tackle snaps with Bryce Henderson for the remainder of Saturday's contest.