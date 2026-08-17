Keagen Trost Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks
Trost (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Trost suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team's 20-12 preseason win over Kansas City on Saturday. As a result, the offensive lineman will be forced to miss the remainder of the preseason, and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 1 against the 49ers on Sept. 10 in Australia.
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