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Keagen Trost Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Trost (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Trost suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team's 20-12 preseason win over Kansas City on Saturday. As a result, the offensive lineman will be forced to miss the remainder of the preseason, and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 1 against the 49ers on Sept. 10 in Australia.

Keagen Trost
Los Angeles Rams
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