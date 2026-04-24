Keagen Trost News: Selected by Rams

The Rams selected Trost in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

Trost (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is a good athlete who played tackle at Missouri, Wake Forest, Indiana State and Morgan State, though due to his smallish frame and very short arms he's almost certainly a guard or center to the Rams. Though it's unclear how much developmental upside Trost could have after he turned 25 earlier in April, he has experience and some athleticism to work with (31-inch vertical jump).