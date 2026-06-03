KeAndre Lambert-Smith News: Drilling during OTAs
Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is participating during the Chargers' OTAs, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.
Lambert-Smith only played in 10 games during his rookie season last year, in part because he was tending to a lingering hamstring injury. The Chargers' only big move at wide receiver during the offseason was selecting Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Lambert-Smith is one of a few players working on returning punts during offseason workouts, so now that he's back to full strength, he should have a realistic chance of snagging a spot on the 53-man roster for this season.
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