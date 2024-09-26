Keaontay Ingram: Back to practice squad

The Chiefs re-signed Ingram to the practice squad Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Ingram was waived by Kansas City on Tuesday to make room for veteran running back Kareem Hunt on the 53-man roster. After having just played five snaps on special teams during the Chiefs' win over the Falcons in Week 3, despite Isiah Pacheco (fibula) being on injured reserve, Ingram will now resume handling an emergency depth role for the team.