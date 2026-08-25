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Keaton Mitchell Injury: Suffers mild setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mitchell sustained a mild setback, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Monday.

McDaniel did not go into further detail on Mitchell's exact issue, but he continued to express confidence in the Chargers' other depth pieces in the backfield. "I think the running back position is, we sustained a mild setback with Keaton, but realistically, that's a position that you're always wanting to have three, and I like what our young guys are doing to press into that group," McDaniel said. Mitchell's practice availability will now be something to monitor in Chargers camp for the rest of the week.

Keaton Mitchell
Los Angeles Chargers
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