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Keaton Mitchell News: Four touches in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 10:52pm

Mitchell rushed three times for minus-1 yard and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Chargers' 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

After Omarion Hampton served as the starting running back on the team's opening possession, Mitchell entered the game the second time the Chargers had the ball and played a total of two drives. The speedy offseason addition saw a 21-yard reception wiped out by an illegal formation penalty, but he had a solid 11-yard gain on his one catch that did count. While Mitchell couldn't get anything going on the ground, the fourth-year pro is expected to play a solid complementary role behind Hampton and alongside Kimani Vidal in coordinator Mike McDaniel's creative offensive scheme.

Keaton Mitchell
Los Angeles Chargers
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