Keaton Mitchell News: Gets involved vs Texans

Mitchell had 11 carries for 20 yards and added a 28-yard reception Wednesday against the Texans.

The rushing output wasn't spectacular, but the rushing volume was noteworthy for Mitchell. They marked his first carries since suffering a season-ending knee injury as a rookie in 2023. He had made three appearances prior to Wednesday but had yet to receive a touch. Mitchell showed off the speed and elusiveness that got people's attention last year when he scooted upfield for a 28-yard gain on his lone reception. Derrick Henry remains the king of the Baltimore backfield and Justice Hill will still have a role once he's able to return, but Mitchell could be an x-factor down the stretch in this offense.