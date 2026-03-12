Keaton Mitchell News: Gets two-year deal with Chargers
Mitchell agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $9.25 million contract with Los Angeles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell brings his talents to a backfield already led by Omarion Hamption and No. 2 back Kimani Vidal. Across three seasons with Baltimore, the 24-year-old logged a total of 112 carries for 767 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.34 YPC. While the Hampton and Vidal represent difficult competition for Mitchell to earn depth opportunities, he seems a strong fit for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme and will be a sleeper candidate to impress with the Chargers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Mitchell See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine6 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings10 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison16 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?24 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Mitchell See More