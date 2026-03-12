Keaton Mitchell headshot

Keaton Mitchell News: Gets two-year deal with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mitchell agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $9.25 million contract with Los Angeles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell brings his talents to a backfield already led by Omarion Hamption and No. 2 back Kimani Vidal. Across three seasons with Baltimore, the 24-year-old logged a total of 112 carries for 767 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.34 YPC. While the Hampton and Vidal represent difficult competition for Mitchell to earn depth opportunities, he seems a strong fit for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme and will be a sleeper candidate to impress with the Chargers.

Keaton Mitchell
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Mitchell
