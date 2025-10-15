Mitchell played just two of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow running backs Derrick Henry (38), Justice Hill (35) and Rasheen Ali (3). The 23-year-old speedster doesn't appear to be a priority in Baltimore's offensive attack at the moment despite the playmaking ability he can offer as a change-of-pace back. Barring injuries, Mitchell can be ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. Nonetheless, the East Carolina product will look to get more involved after the team's Week 7 bye when the Ravens host the Bears on Oct. 26.