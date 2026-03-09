Keaton Mitchell News: Not tendered by Ravens
The Ravens aren't placing a tender on Mitchell, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell went undrafted back in 2023, which means his original-round tender ($3.7 million) as a restricted free agent wouldn't have entailed any draft compensation. The Ravens opted it against, even though Mitchell averaged 5.1 carries for 30.3 yards (5.9 YPC) over the final 11 games of last season. Derrick Henry will return as Baltimore's lead runner, while passing-down specialist Justice Hill has been mentioned as a potential cap casualty (something that may or may not change with Mitchell becoming a free agent). Meanwhile, Fowler mentions the Giants as a potential suitor for Mitchell.
Keaton Mitchell
Free Agent
