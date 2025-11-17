The speedster's role was expected to be elevated with Justice Hill (toe) sidelined. Mitchell did get a bump with a season-high 16 snaps and nine total opportunities split between six carries and three targets. He peeled off 5.2 yards per carry and had his first multi-reception game of the year. However, his one missed target ended in disaster as it ricocheted off his hands and into Devin Bush's for a pick-six. This game was a good snapshot of Mitchell's expected usage if Hill is out, but once the veteran returns, it could be an uphill battle for Mitchell to get double-digit snaps in a given game. The Ravens return home to face the Jets in Week 12.