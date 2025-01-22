Fantasy Football
Kedon Slovis headshot

Kedon Slovis News: Sticking around in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

The Texans signed Slovis to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Slovis was unable to make the Colts' 53-man roster at the end of training camp after signing in late April as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He signed with the Texans' practice squad Aug. 29, though he was not elevated to the active roster during the regular season or playoffs. Slovis will be part of Houston's 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, and the 23-year-old will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

