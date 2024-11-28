Keeanu Benton Injury: Managing hip issue

Benton was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Benton didn't appear on Wednesday's estimated practice report, so it's unclear when the hip issue sprung up. The defensive tackle's participation level in Friday's practice should provide clearer insight about whether he's at risk of missing Sunday's Week 13 game against the Bengals. Benton hasn't yet missed a contest this season and has tallied 21 tackles over 11 games.