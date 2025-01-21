Keeanu Benton News: Logs more snaps in second season

Benton finished the 2024 regular season with 36 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with six defensed passes (one of which was an interception) and one fumble recovery over 17 contests.

Benton has yet to miss a game in his two-year NFL career. He was on the field more often this season than in his rookie campaign -- last year, he logged over 50 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps four times, while this season that number shot up to 13. However, Benton produced the exact same number of tackles and sacks, though he did boost his tally of pass defenses by four. His numbers aren't appealing in IDP leagues, but Benton has shown promise in his first two pro seasons and should maintain a steady role along Pittsburgh's defensive line in the third year of his rookie contract next season.