Keeanu Benton News: Signs four-year extension

Benton and the Steelers agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal makes Benton the highest-paid defensive lineman in franchise history. The 2023 second-rounder put together a solid 2025 campaign, finishing the regular season with 51 tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games. Benton should see a heavy workload on the defensive line while working in rotation with veteran Cameron Heyward and 2025 first-rounder Derrick Harmon.