Keelan Marion News: Latches on with Atlanta

The Falcons signed Jones as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Marion finished his collegiate career with Miami-Fla. in 2025, securing 57 of 77 targets for 746 yards and two touchdowns over 16 contests while also adding 293 yards on 12 kickoff-returns. The wide receiver will likely have to impress as a special-teams option in order to crack Atlanta's 53-man roster in 2026.