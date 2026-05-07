Keelan Marion headshot

Keelan Marion News: Latches on with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Falcons signed Jones as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Marion finished his collegiate career with Miami-Fla. in 2025, securing 57 of 77 targets for 746 yards and two touchdowns over 16 contests while also adding 293 yards on 12 kickoff-returns. The wide receiver will likely have to impress as a special-teams option in order to crack Atlanta's 53-man roster in 2026.

Keelan Marion
Atlanta Falcons
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