Keenan Allen headshot

Keenan Allen Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Allen didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Allen was among three key Bears skill-position players -- also, fellow WR DJ Moore (quadriceps) and RB D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) -- that didn't log any work to begin Week 14 prep. Allen rolled his ankle during a Nov. 22 practice, so his absence Wednesday may be maintenance related. Still, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to determine whether his availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco may be in question.

Keenan Allen
Chicago Bears
