Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen Injury: Fails to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 5:42pm

Allen didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Allen was one of three key Bears skill-position players along with wideout DJ Moore (quadricep) and running back D'Andre Swift (quadricep) that didn't log any work to begin Week 14 prep. Allen rolled his ankle during a Nov. 22 practice, so his absence Wednesday may be maintenance-related. Still, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to determine whether his availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco may be in question.

Keenan Allen
Chicago Bears
