Keenan Allen Injury: Looking good for Sunday

Allen (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but the Bears are confident he'll be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen made an early exit from Friday's practice after rolling his ankle, but both he and head coach Matt Eberflus expressed optimism afterwards that the wideout would be ready to go for Sunday. With nothing seemingly changing on that front in the day following the Bears' last Week 12 practice, Allen should be formally cleared to play when Chicago releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Since finding the end zone twice in the Bears' Week 6 demolition of the Jaguars, Allen has been held scoreless in the four games following the team's Week 7 bye, turning in a 15-160-0 receiving line on 31 targets during that stretch.