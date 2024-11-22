Keenan Allen Injury: Questionable due to ankle injury

Allen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Allen popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice Friday. The late-week timing of the injury is concerning, but the veteran wide receiver's status likely won't be clarified until close to 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. When he's healthy, Allen has been outproduced by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze recently in a Bears passing game that hasn't produced a touchdown since Week 6.