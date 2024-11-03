Keenan Allen News: Abysmal showing against Arizona

Allen recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 29-9 loss to Arizona.

Allen led the Bears in targets and commanded his highest total since Week 1. However, that didn't help him get on track with Caleb Williams as he averaged only 3.6 yards per target despite decent gains of 13 and 11 yards. Allen has managed to surpass 40 yards in a game just once in six chances on the campaign.