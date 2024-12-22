Keenan Allen News: Another impressive effort in loss

Allen secured nine of 13 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Allen led the Bears across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while either tying (catches, targets) or setting (yardage) new season bests in each category. The veteran wideout also scored his fifth touchdown in the last five games on a perfectly timed throw-and-catch sequence between him and Caleb Williams that covered 45 yards late in the second quarter. Allen now has at least five receptions and 73 receiving yards in four of the last five games, his most productive stretch of the season as a Week 17 home matchup against the Seahawks awaits Thursday night.