Keenan Allen News: Can't get going with seven targets

Allen recorded two receptions on seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Bears.

Allen led the team with seven targets -- his highest mark since Week 1 -- a particularly notable total given that Caleb Williams took to the air only 24 times. His stat line left plenty to be desired, though he did manage a key 22-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to set up a go-ahead touchdown. Despite some reasons for optimism, Allen has yet to record more than 41 receiving yards in a game this season.