Keenan Allen News: Just three catches again

Allen caught three of six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Allen set a season high in receiving yards, but he has yet to post a breakout performance with the Bears. A two-game absence due to a heel injury contributed to his slow start, so at least Allen appears healthy after suiting up for each of Chicago's last two games. The veteran wide receiver has a nice opportunity to get on track in a Week 6 London matchup against a weak Jacksonville secondary.