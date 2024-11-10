Keenan Allen News: Leading receiver in Week 10 loss

Allen caught five of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Patriots.

While his production was modest, it was was enough to lead Chicago in catches and receiving yards, and the 44 yards were actually a season high for the former Charger. Injuries along the offensive line have completely sabotaged the Bears' offense -- Caleb Williams was sacked nine times Sunday -- but Allen's reliability as a possession receiver at least allows him to maintain a decent PPR floor. Unless the offensive line gets healthier though, it will be tough to rely on any part of the Chicago offense heading into a Week 11 rivalry game against Green Bay.