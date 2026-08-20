Keenan Allen headshot

Keenan Allen News: Makes practice debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 7:59pm

Allen made his Colts practice debut in Thursday's joint practice with the Falcons, Noah Compton of SI.com reports.

Allen wasn't expected to participate in team drills after signing earlier this week, but he took four reps in 11-on-11 work against Atlanta's defense. "He's been productive every single year he's been in the league. So obviously, we want him to be productive again this year," coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. "He'll come in - obviously, he's been in this system. He'll pick it up quickly, but he'll play outside. He'll play inside. We'll move all our guys around." Allen is expected to be a mainstay in three-wide sets for Indianapolis and could even push Josh Downs out of two-wide sets once Alec Pierce (ankle) is ready to go. Should he emerge as a high-volume target in his new locale, Allen's addition has the potential to negatively affect all three of Pierce, Downs and Tyler Warren's fantasy impact.

Keenan Allen
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keenan Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keenan Allen See More
Best Ball Strategy: 2026 Preseason Rankings Changes
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: 2026 Preseason Rankings Changes
Author Image
John McKechnie
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
5 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
Author Image
John McKechnie
6 days ago