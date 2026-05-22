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Keenan Allen News: Return to Chargers not ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

GM Joe Hortiz noted Thursday on the 'Up & Adams' show that the "door is not closed" regarding a possible return to the Chargers by Allen, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Allen, who caught 81 of his 122 targets for 777 yards and four TD in 17 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, remains unsigned at this stage of the offseason. For now, Hortiz said that the Chargers are "in a spot where we're looking at the roster and letting (the team's) young guys get a chance. But I've had some communication with Keenan's representation and we've talked." As things stand, Tre' Harris, Brenen Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Derius Davis are in line to compete for WR targets that don't go to Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Keenan Allen
 Free Agent
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