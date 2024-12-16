Keenan Allen News: Vintage performance Monday

Allen had six receptions (on 13 targets) for 82 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-12 loss to Minnesota.

Allen bounced back from last week's dud against the 49ers (3-30-0) with a performance against the Vikings that was reminiscent of his dominant days with the Chargers. After a terribly slow start to the season, the veteran wideout has posted a 23-271-4 receiving line over his last four contests. Allen will attempt to keep his recent string of hot play going Week 16 against the Lions on Sunday.