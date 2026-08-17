Keeshawn Silver Injury: Reaches injury settlement
Silver (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Saints on Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive tackle opened training camp on the PUP list, was activated in early August and then waived/injured two days later. Though the severity of his injury remains unclear, Silver is now free to sign with another team. The USC product initially joined the Saints in April as an undrafted free agent.
Keeshawn Silver
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app