Keilan Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Robinson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
Robinson has missed the entirety of the 2024 season to his point with a toe injury he suffered in training camp, but he did have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday. The running back was a full participant at all three practice sessions this week, opening the door for him to be activated from injured reserve for the team's matchup with Philadelphia.
