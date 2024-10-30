Keilan Robinson Injury: Window opens

Robinson (toe) has been designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Robinson began having toe issues during training camp and has been on injured reserve since before Week 1. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the 53-man roster. The Texas product was a fifth-round selection in the 2024 Draft and once proven healthy could find a role in the Jaguars backfield, especially if Travis Etienne (hamstring) were to remain out.