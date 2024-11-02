Keilan Robinson Injury: Won't play vs. Philadelphia
Robinson (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Robinson began the regular season on injured reserve due to a toe injury he suffered during training camp. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and while he was a full practice participant in all three sessions this week, he will not be activated from IR before Sunday's contest. Robinson's next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 10.
