Keilan Robinson Injury: Won't return for Week 11

Robinson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Robinson started the regular season on injured reserve due to a toe injury he suffered in late July. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Oct. 30, and while he was able to practice in full all week, he'll be held out for one more game. The Jaguars are on a bye for Week 12, so Robinson's next chance to suit up will be Week 13 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 1.