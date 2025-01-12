Keilan Robinson News: No touches in finale
Robinson played two snaps on special teams during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to the Colts.
The rookie fifth-round pick spent the first 11 games on the season on injured reserve due to a toe injury, and he almost exclusively played special teams in the six games he was active for. Robinson isn't likely to have a major role in 2025 with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby both still under contract.
