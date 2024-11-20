Fantasy Football
Keion White headshot

Keion White Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 1:41pm

White (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

White played 42 defensive snaps and recorded three total tackles and one pass defended in the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams. However, it now appears he picked up a knee injury in the process. White's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins.

Keion White
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
