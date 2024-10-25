Keion White Injury: Draws questionable tag for Week 8

White (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

White opened the week with a DNP due to an ankle injury, but he's given himself a chance at suiting up Sunday after logging consecutive limited practices to end the week. With Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) listed as questionable after not practicing Friday, backups Eric Johnson and Deatrich Wise could each see a heavy workloads Sunday as rotational defensive ends.