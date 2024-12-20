Fantasy Football
Keion White headshot

Keion White Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

White (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

White was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session, putting his status for Week 16 in jeopardy. White has started 12 of the team's 14 games this season and has logged 51 tackles (27 solo), including seven TFLs and 5.0 sacks, 15 QB hits, five batted passes and two forced fumbles. White's loss would be felt against Josh Allen if he's unable to play.

Keion White
New England Patriots
