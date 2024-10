White (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

White suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots' Week 7 loss against the Jaguars. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he finished the week with consecutive limited practices and he'll be available for Sunday's AFC East showdown. Through the first seven games of the regular season, White has logged 30 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.