Keion White News: Good to go Sunday

White (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The starting defensive end suffered the injury during the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams and was limited in practice all week leading up to this game. White has yet to miss a game this season, playing on at least 65 percent of the defensive snaps in each. The 2023 second-round pick has 45 tackles (25 solo), including 5.0 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2024.