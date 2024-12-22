Keion White News: Will play against Bills
White (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
White popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a groin injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for him as he will suit up for Sunday's contest. White has registered 51 tackles (27 solo), including 5.0 sacks, five pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 14 regular-season games.
