Keion White News: Will play against Bills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

White (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

White popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a groin injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for him as he will suit up for Sunday's contest. White has registered 51 tackles (27 solo), including 5.0 sacks, five pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 14 regular-season games.

