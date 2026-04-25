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Keionte Scott News: Taken by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 10:41am

The Buccaneers selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

Scott will turn 25 years old prior to the start of the regular season and boasts the experience necessary to hit the ground running as a rookie, making him a candidate to carve out a rotational role in Tampa Bay's secondary early. After beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level, Scott transferred Auburn, where he handled a versatile role split between the slot and outside corner spots from 2022-24. In his sole year with Miami, he truly broke out as an aggressive hybrid nickel, totaling a career-best 64 tackles, including 13 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, plus seven passes defensed including two interceptions. He'll likely spend the offseason competing to carve out a rotational role behind 2025 third-round pick Jacob Parrish, who was productive as the Buccaneers' top slot corner in his rookie year.

Keionte Scott
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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