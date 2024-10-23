Keisean Nixon Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Nixon (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Nixon played every single defensive snap during the Packers' win over the Texans this past Sunday, during which he logged five tackles (two solo). He may have tweaked his hamstring in the process, however, and he was limited during Wednesday's session as a result. Nixon will have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Nixon has logged 32 tackles (23 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.