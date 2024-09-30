Keisean Nixon News: Logs another sack in loss

Nixon recorded seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble during Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings.

Nixon made a huge play in the fourth quarter to keep the Packers in Sunday's contest, logging a strip-sack on Sam Darnold that led to a two-play touchdown drive for Green Bay. However, Nixon struggled in coverage throughout Week 4's loss, giving up five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown while being targeted six times. The South Carolina product is expected to remain Green Bay's top nickel corner as the team takes on the Rams in Week 5.