Nixon (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Nixon practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring issue in time for Sunday's contest. Expect Nixon to start opposite Jaire Alexander as part of the Packers' top outside cornerback duo in Week 8.