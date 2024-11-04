Fantasy Football
Keisean Nixon News: Tallies six stops in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 1:16pm

Nixon recorded six total tackles (four solo) and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

The South Carolina product tied Edgerrin Cooper and Xavier McKinney for the Packers' second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing Quay Walker's 12-stop performance. Nixon has now started all nine of Green Bay's games this season, recording 42 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended. He's expected to continue making plays for the Packers' defense following the team's Week 10 bye.

