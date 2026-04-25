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Keith Abney News: Heads to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Lions selected Abney in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Abney mostly served as an outside corner during his three-year college career at Arizona State, and he was named to the All-Big 12 First-Team in 2025 after posting 44 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 pass defenses (two interceptions) across 12 games. Abney allowed a completion rate of just 44.4 percent when targeted in 2025, a testament to how feisty he can be given his slightly undersized 5-foot-10 frame. He has the athletic instincts and anticipation to thrive both in zone defense and man-to-man and could establish himself as a key piece to the Lions' secondary if he can continue to develop his technique and discipline. Abney figures to enter training camp battling for a depth role at cornerback behind Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed, with Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Christian Izien also in the mix.

Keith Abney
Detroit Lions
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